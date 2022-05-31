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The Relationship of Intercourse and Happiness #shorts
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62 views • May 31, 2022
CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇
https://www.youtube.com/embed/vyFB-MTNiA0
Did you know that doing the deed actually has a direct impact on a person’s happiness?
This is one thing that Dr. Alex Backer, the author of the book “101 Clues to a Happy Life” has observed from numerous studies conducted across the UK and the US.
According to Alex, people are HAPPIER when they get to do the deed on a regular basis. 😁
Not doing the activity enough or for a long time may contribute to a person’s increased stress as well as feelings of loneliness. ☹️
What reasons do you think are causing people to do the deed less? Let us know in the comments.
https://www.youtube.com/embed/vyFB-MTNiA0
Did you know that doing the deed actually has a direct impact on a person’s happiness?
This is one thing that Dr. Alex Backer, the author of the book “101 Clues to a Happy Life” has observed from numerous studies conducted across the UK and the US.
According to Alex, people are HAPPIER when they get to do the deed on a regular basis. 😁
Not doing the activity enough or for a long time may contribute to a person’s increased stress as well as feelings of loneliness. ☹️
What reasons do you think are causing people to do the deed less? Let us know in the comments.
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