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4/16/2022 Miles Guo: Several fellow fighters and their families in Russia cleverly avoided the most dangerous places. A fellow fighter working in the CCP’s system sold the classified information of the National Bureau of Statistics to the US. As a result, the US granted his whole family urgent immigration visas