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WHAAAT?!? "My Tinder Girlfriend is Carrying Another Man's Baby!" Freedomain Call In
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129 views • September 29, 2020
I KNOW IT'S A LONG CALL, JUST WAIT UNTIL THE END THOUGH!
HERE YOU GO:
Hi, Stefan. I've been a daily listener for years. I never thought I'd write you about a problem, but here I am.
My girlfriend is pregnant with another man's child from a month before we met. I thought the child was mine for a solid month, until yesterday.
I'm deeply in love with this girl, despite the short time I've known her, and don't know what to do. I'm utterly destroyed.
She's willing to try and work things out, but I just don't know if I can considering she lied to me, and I will not raise another man's child. I don't think I could love them.
I've always wanted a family.
If you can help, it would be much appreciated.
Thanks,
[name]
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/my-girlfriend-is-carrying-another-mans-baby-freedomain-call-in/s-mNkc0
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▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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HERE YOU GO:
Hi, Stefan. I've been a daily listener for years. I never thought I'd write you about a problem, but here I am.
My girlfriend is pregnant with another man's child from a month before we met. I thought the child was mine for a solid month, until yesterday.
I'm deeply in love with this girl, despite the short time I've known her, and don't know what to do. I'm utterly destroyed.
She's willing to try and work things out, but I just don't know if I can considering she lied to me, and I will not raise another man's child. I don't think I could love them.
I've always wanted a family.
If you can help, it would be much appreciated.
Thanks,
[name]
Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/my-girlfriend-is-carrying-another-mans-baby-freedomain-call-in/s-mNkc0
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomain.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/freedomainradio
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
▶️ US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
▶️ UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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