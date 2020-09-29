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WHAAAT?!? "My Tinder Girlfriend is Carrying Another Man's Baby!" Freedomain Call In
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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129 views • September 29, 2020
I KNOW IT'S A LONG CALL, JUST WAIT UNTIL THE END THOUGH!

HERE YOU GO:

Hi, Stefan. I've been a daily listener for years. I never thought I'd write you about a problem, but here I am.

My girlfriend is pregnant with another man's child from a month before we met. I thought the child was mine for a solid month, until yesterday.

I'm deeply in love with this girl, despite the short time I've known her, and don't know what to do. I'm utterly destroyed.

She's willing to try and work things out, but I just don't know if I can considering she lied to me, and I will not raise another man's child. I don't think I could love them.

I've always wanted a family.

If you can help, it would be much appreciated.

Thanks,

[name]

Audio: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/my-girlfriend-is-carrying-another-mans-baby-freedomain-call-in/s-mNkc0

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