Your Taxes Paid for This Ad

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Fincastle Underground
Fincastle Underground
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Deleted Biden video sets off a crisis at Voice of America

The taxpayer-funded outlet is grappling with the fallout from a video post deemed too favorable to the former vice president, setting off recriminations and suspicion amid a shakeup.
http://archive.vn/ooeAs



An Ad from the Voice of America Urdu Service.
VOA Urdu is a News and Multimedia Service of The Voice of America, broadcasting to the world from Washington DC.
https://www.youtube.com/c/Urduvoaservice/featured
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