Cancer Fighting Spices & Herbs101

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
We all use herbs and spices to flavor our food, but did you know that the plants you use in the kitchen can actually promote healing? In this clip, Dr. Josh Axe reveals some of his favorite seasonings that can make your food taste better AND help you fight cancer every day. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn how you can turn your kitchen into a pharmacy and your spices into medicine.