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YOU (( NEED )) To Be (( SURE )) .... When This Happens ... YOU ARE GOING TO NEED THE ASSURANCE ....
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160 views • November 19, 2021
The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan Kleck
https://youtu.be/HlHJdSl3cYQ
Quotation from original video description.... "Without the Assurance of the Scriptures, You Will ((((( NOT ))))) Be Able to Stand,,,,, You Must have your 100% TRUST in GOD"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
https://youtu.be/HlHJdSl3cYQ
Quotation from original video description.... "Without the Assurance of the Scriptures, You Will ((((( NOT ))))) Be Able to Stand,,,,, You Must have your 100% TRUST in GOD"
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
https://www.show-notes.info/thisistheend/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/thejonathankleck/
https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck
https://www.kleckfiles.com
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