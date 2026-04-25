Russian attack drone operators on the battlefield.

While the Kyiv regime wages a media war and commits terrorist acts, the Russians are reducing the Kyiv regime's troop and equipment numbers, liberating Ukraine from the Nazi plague.

Adding:

Two Majors #Report for the morning of April 25, 2026

▪️ In the Kaluga region, three UAVs were destroyed in the evening. After a UAV crashed in the Dzerzhinsky district at a production enterprise, a fire broke out in one of the buildings. In the morning in Yekaterinburg (https://t.me/warhistoryalconafter/267940) (1800 km from the front), a UAV hit a residential high-rise building, and 50 people were evacuated. From Chelyabinsk, reports of explosions and smoke were received in the area of the Chelyabinsk Metallurgical Combine. In the Rostov region, about a dozen UAVs were destroyed in 4 districts. In Crimea and Sevastopol, combat operations against aerial targets were also ongoing.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces struck enemy territory with at least 25 missiles, including from strategic missile carriers. Before this, the enemy's air defense systems were suppressed with "Herbane" missiles. Multiple strikes occurred in the Kiev region, Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkov, Odessa, Izmail.

▪️ In the Sumy direction, the Army Group "North" is conducting stubborn infantry battles in the Miropolye area. The enemy is transferring reserves to this sector, and our troops are maintaining the initiative. In the Krasnopollya district, heavy infantry fighting continues near the village of Taratutyne, in Novodmitrovka, and the surrounding areas, in the Novodmitrovka area and the vicinity of the settlement, intense infantry battles are ongoing.

▪️ In the Kursk region, an FPV drone attacked a private house in the Shekino village of the Rylya district, injuring a local resident.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, two FPV drones attacked a tractor on the Red Yaruga - Vyazovoe road, injuring the driver. In the Gora-Podol village, a drone hit a car, which caught fire, and a woman was killed at the scene, while the car driver was seriously injured.

▪️ In the Kharkov direction, the Northern Group of Forces is conducting combat operations in the area of the Veterinarnoe settlement on the border, reporting progress of up to 250 meters per day.

▪️ In the Volchansk direction, assault units have advanced up to 900 meters in ten sectors. The enemy is trying to maintain control over the Bochkovo settlement. The enemy has transferred reserves to the banks of the Volchya River. In the Velikoburuluk direction, intense battles are ongoing in the Budarka village and the vicinity of the settlement.

▪️ In Kupyansk, the Russian Armed Forces are operating in urban areas, and on the south of the direction, our troops are approaching Koshvarka.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, our troops are increasing the pressure on the enemy's defenses in Rai-Aleksandrovka from the flanks: from the side of Lipovka and Kalenyky.

▪️ In Konstantinovka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to counter-attack with small groups in the private sector, but our troops repelled the attack and remained in their positions. The Ukrainian Armed Forces' operators are being eliminated by aviation, and the Russian Aerospace Forces are not sparing FABs.

▪️ On the Dobropolsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are building on their success at Grishino in the south and at Sergeevka, forming a "pocket" with a throat width of up to 7 km. Intense battles are ongoing.

▪️ Army Group "East" reports that the enemy is maintaining high activity of infiltration groups both in the north (Dnepropetrovsk region) and in the west (the area of Gulyaypole). Far Eastern soldiers are conducting a re-inspection of the territory: in the Dnepropetrovsk region from the line Stepovoe-Verbovoe and north, in the Zaporozhye region - the area of ravines and gullies in the northwest of Gulyaypole.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front and in the Kherson region, there are no changes. In Veliki Kopany in the Kherson region, a man was injured in a car hit by a UAV. There are mutual drone strikes along the entire line of front sectors.

The report was compiled by:

⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)