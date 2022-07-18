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Russia Ukraine Updates
Shots of combat work on the destruction of tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Reinforced by a tank platoon and platoons of anti-tank missiles, the Russian military destroyed the equipment of Ukrainian militants
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