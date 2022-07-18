Russia Ukraine Updates





Shots of combat work on the destruction of tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine





Reinforced by a tank platoon and platoons of anti-tank missiles, the Russian military destroyed the equipment of Ukrainian militants





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1cd8f7-shots-of-combat-work-on-the-destruction-of-tanks-of-the-armed-forces-of-ukr.html



