How Far Away is the Moon
176 views
Kilmister
Published Yesterday |

How Far Away is the Moon

Is the moon really one quarter million miles away like we are told? I can't zoom in to a mountain that's just 20 miles away and focus this clearly. You decide. Filmed with the Nikon Coolpix P1000 camera. March 4, 2023

Keywords
how farhow far is the moonmoon distance

