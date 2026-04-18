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Strait of Hormuz was not blocked and will not be blocked. Commercial ships can pass through it under Iranian control
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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The Strait of Hormuz was not blocked and will not be blocked. Commercial ships can pass through it under Iranian control, NTV quoted the deputy head of the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, Khatibzadeh, as saying.

Adding fresh post first... DC making more problems:

The U.S. is preparing to seize Iran-linked tankers in international waters, the Wall Street Journal reports, as Washington looks to expand its operation beyond the Middle East.

According to WSJ, the move is aimed at forcing Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and make concessions on its nuclear program.

Adding, from images, Lpg Tanker and another, here's info description found..?

Most of the tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz this morning are all linked to Iran/Russia/China & US-sanctioned.

Adding, info from a tanker site watching?:

⚡️ Two Indian-flagged vessels — the VLCC Supertanker SANMAR HERALD (IMO 9330563), loaded with approximately 2 million barrels of Iraqi crude oil from Al Basrah Anchorage, and the bulk carrier JAG ARNAV (IMO 9705354) — made sudden U-turns near the southern approaches to the Strait of Hormuz (south of Larak Island) and headed back westward into the Persian Gulf.

🚩 @RezistanceTrench

Adding:

Iran has not yet agreed to the next round of negotiations with the US due to the maritime blockade and excessive demands - Tasnim.

Adding:

China's 48th Naval Escort Task Force, comprising missile destroyer Tangshan, missile frigate Daqing, and replenishment vessel Taihu, is conducting routine escort operations in the Gulf of Aden and waters off Somalia as of April 17.

In recent days, Daqing and Taihu have conducted anti-piracy drills in the Gulf of Aden alongside their escort duties. The Chinese naval task force remains committed to safeguarding international maritime routes and maintaining regional peace and stability, putting the concept of a shared future for mankind into practice.

Adding:  

💬🇯🇵 China has filed a formal protest with Japan after the destroyer JS Ikazuchi transited the Taiwan Strait, calling it a deliberate provocation.

Defense Ministry spokesman Zhang Xiaogang said the move sent the wrong signal to separatist forces in Taiwan and would only harden Chinese resolve. Beijing urged Tokyo to respect the one-China principle and honor the four political documents underpinning China-Japan relations.

The PLA Eastern Theater Command deployed naval and air assets to track and monitor the vessel throughout its passage. Chinese forces remain on high alert.

@DD Geopolitics

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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