O Come, O Come, Emmanuel: The Captives’ Verses Music Video

Recorded during the service at Liberty Fellowship in Kalispell, Montana, Chuck Baldwin, Pastor





O Come, O Come, Emmanuel: The Captives’ Verses





Adapted by: Ken Freeland

Soloist: Allan Baker

Pianist: Sarah Baker

Video/Audio:

Jason Charles/Web Express

Produced by:

Chuck Baldwin/LibertyFellowshipMT.com





Image 1: Continued Israeli airstrike of the Gaza Strip.jpg

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Continued_Israeli_airstrike_of_the_Gaza_Strip.jpg





Image 2: An aerial view showing destruction in Rafah after Israeli forces withdrawal and as the ceasefire took hold, Gaza Strip.jpg

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:An_aerial_view_showing_destruction_in_Rafah_after_Israeli_forces_withdrawal_and_as_the_ceasefire_took_hold,_Gaza_Strip.jpg





Image 3: Damage in Gaza Strip during the October 2023 - 29.jpg

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Damage_in_Gaza_Strip_during_the_October_2023_-_29.jpg





Image 4: Images of war 23-25 from Gaza, by Jaber Badwen, IMG 5923.jpg

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Images_of_war_23-25_from_Gaza,_by_Jaber_Badwen,_IMG_5923.jpg





Image 5: Israeli destruction on al-Seqaly Street in Khan Younis, Gaza War, June 11 2024.jpg

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Israeli_destruction_on_al-Seqaly_Street_in_Khan_Younis,_Gaza_War,_June_11_2024.jpg





Image 6: UNRWA el-Sheikh Radwan health center, February 2024.jpg

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:UNRWA_el-Sheikh_Radwan_health_center,_February_2024.jpg





Image 7: WMC Gaza City.jpg

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:WMC_Gaza_City.jpg