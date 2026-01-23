O Come, O Come, Emmanuel: The Captives’ Verses Music Video

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Recorded during the service at Liberty Fellowship in Kalispell, Montana, Chuck Baldwin, Pastor
O Come, O Come, Emmanuel: The Captives’ Verses
Adapted by: Ken Freeland
Soloist: Allan Baker
Pianist: Sarah Baker
Video/Audio:
Jason Charles/Web Express
Produced by:
Chuck Baldwin/LibertyFellowshipMT.com
