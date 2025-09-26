Look BEYOND the Surface to Make Righteous Judgments!

Join us as we delve into the importance of looking beyond the surface to make righteous judgments. In a world where first impressions can be deceiving, it's crucial to dig deeper and uncover the truth. This video explores making informed decisions and judgments, and how doing so can lead to a more just and equitable society. We need to make more informed decisions.





OUR NEWS WEBSITE: Most comprehensive news site you’ll see!

https://thinkaboutit.online

https://thinkaboutit.news





If you would you like to pray to accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior... Click this link:

https://www.thinkaboutit.online/want-jesus-christ-now/





IF YOU’RE ABLE TO HELP, PLEASE use the link below. THANK YOU SO MUCH! https://donorbox.org/think-about-it-support





FIND US ON OUR SUBSTACK VIDEO CHANNEL:

https://thinkaboutitnow.substack.com/





VISIT OUR ONLINE STORE:

https://think-about-it-shop.fourthwall.com/





EMAIL:

[email protected]





Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.