Spying on Us
Published 16 hours ago

Israel has bought and paid for our Senators and Representative to make sure that the United States Congress does Israel's bidding.  Congress does not protect our borders, they do not get rid of corruption in our government, but they protect other countries.  And they gladly spy on the people of this country.

genocidesenatorsaipacgazatraitorsbribespaymentswhores

