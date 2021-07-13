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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1671 - Michael Davis - 30 second Report on Lewis' conviction
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Felix and Lewis followed Michael, a Forks Township,PA Verizon store employee, home after he left work for the day. When he arrived at his Palmer Township,PA home, the pair attempted to kidnap him, with Felix shooting Michael in the face when he refused to get into the car.
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