PAUL OFFIT GOES ANTI-VAX?
Published 16 hours ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


Sep 26, 2023


Paul Offit, M.D., recently spoke out against religious exemptions on a recent podcast, specifically criticizing ICAN’s legal efforts to see religious exemptions reinstated in the 5 states which currently do not have them. At the same time, the vaccine maker and FDA advisor has taken a stance against recommending the COVID booster for people under 65 which, according to the Merriam-Webster's definition of the slanderous term, makes Dr. Offit an anti-vaxxer himself.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3kr9vj-paul-offit-goes-anti-vax.html

del bigtreehighwireicanreligious exemptionsdr paul offitanti-vaxcovidboosterfda advisornot recommended under age 65vaccine maker

