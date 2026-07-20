New book exposes the truth of Satan's origins and how he really fell

Satan's rebellion led to nuclear war on Mars and the explosion of Satan's planet, Rahab, and exiled fallen beings to Earth. Genesis holds the key to this forgotten history, revealing that humanity is at the center of an ancient, ongoing alien conflict that continues today.

https://www.amazon.com/MARS-EDEN-Aliens-Fallen-Genesis/dp/B0H5G37GFY

Download the FREE PDF from my website or archive.org:

www.michaelfortner.com

https://archive.org/details/from-mars-to-eden-aliens-fallen-angels-and-genesis-free