Jessie Czebotar Dodged a Subpoena
Published 15 hours ago

This clip is about Jessie Czebotar being subpoenaed for a trial as a prosecution witness only to not appear.  She promotes a conspiracy theory that she is being picked on by sinister forces.  But it’s not true.

Keywords
assaultsubpoenatrialjessie czebotararrest warrantprosecution witnesscalifornia superior courtrobert dickens jr

