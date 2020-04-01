Treating Lyme Disease With Biomagnetic Placements feat. Dr. Luis Garcia

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Lyme Disease and Biomagnetic Therapy presented by Luis F Garcia MD
What is BIOMAGNETISM?
Biomagnetism or Biomagnetic Pair — BMP™ is a revolutionary, scientific and therapeutic approach to wellness that differs from traditional medicine, homeopathy, herbs and natural therapies. It is an internationally practiced health approach that strives to attain bio-energetic balance in the human body; the state of natural health known as “homeostasis”.
It involves the precise and proper (North/South polarity) placement of special high field strength magnets over very specific areas of the body, to support regulation of pH in these very areas. By maintaining adequate pH, homeostasis may be reestablished so that the body can heal itself.
This therapy stimulates normal immune system function, increased circulation and oxygenation, normalizing response to inflammation and many more positive effects on our bodies. It is believed that pH imbalances may ultimately accumulate and combine to allow the development of symptoms, syndromes and other health conditions in our bodies.
To know more about biomagnetism and its practice, visit http://usbiomag.com/
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To know more about biomagnetism and its practice, visit http://usbiomag.com/
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Interview of Dr Luis Garcia by Dr Christine Schaffner from the Sophia Health Institute. www.sophiahi.com
Luis F Garcia MD. “[Part 4/7] | How Dr Luis Garcia figured out Biomagnetism?”
Online video clip. YouTube Jan 29, 2020.
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