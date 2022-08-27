President Trump on the Presidential Records Act | Lou Dobbs

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President Trump on Lou Dobbs' 'The Great America Show', discusses the Presidential Records Act, which he says gives him “every right to do what I want to do”.
Trump has the truth and the law on his side. This hoax will fail just like all the other ones.
Source
https://rumble.com/v1hgitt-president-trump-on-the-presidential-records-act.html