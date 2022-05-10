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5/8/2022 Miles Guo: The defector scientist has developed a new treatment regimen to detoxify the COVID vaccines, and the cure rate is 99%! Due to lack of tolerance data on children and those with pre-existing medical conditions, the regimen cannot be released yet