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U.S. On The Brink Of Martial Law As Officials Implement Contact Tracing Methods To Track Rioters!
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104 views • May 31, 2020
As peaceful protests turn to violent riots, government officials finally admit the protest are being hijacked by organized groups from out of state with the purpose to cause destruction and chaos.
President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to have military police on standby ready to deploy to American cities within hours in an attempt to restore order. The second time Trump has suggested deploying the US military domestically which is thought to be unconstitutional. The White House sites the Insurrection Act as authorization.
Meanwhile, officials in Minnesota, the origin of the unrest have stated they are currently using methods very similar to contact tracing to track down networks of out of state protesters which officials estimate consists of approximately 80% of those engaged in the demonstrations.
President Trump has ordered the Pentagon to have military police on standby ready to deploy to American cities within hours in an attempt to restore order. The second time Trump has suggested deploying the US military domestically which is thought to be unconstitutional. The White House sites the Insurrection Act as authorization.
Meanwhile, officials in Minnesota, the origin of the unrest have stated they are currently using methods very similar to contact tracing to track down networks of out of state protesters which officials estimate consists of approximately 80% of those engaged in the demonstrations.
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