https://gettr.com/post/p2goyg7e8a4
This is not a conspiracy theory. The CCP's infiltration is the real threat in this country.
這不是陰謀論。 中共的滲透才是這個國家真正的威脅。
@NFSCSpeaks @RealAmVoice
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #yejianming #Donggongwen
