Dr. Fauci in TROUBLE, Feds are about to DROP the hammer on him | Redacted with Clayton Morris

"Did Dr. Fauci and his doctor buds alter an academic paper in order to squash the lab leak theory of the Covid pandemic? That is what a new senate committee report suggests. The report comes from the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. It was released on Sunday and you can read it here: https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023.03.05-SSCP-Memo-Re.-New-Evidence.Proximal-Origin.pdf
https://oversight.house.gov/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023.03.05-SSCP-Memo-Re.-New-Evidence.Proximal-Origin.pdf
We discuss how much this implicates Fauci and what it may or may not cover up. "
