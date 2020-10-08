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On dérange déjà ! - Silvano Trotta
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53 views • October 08, 2020
7 octobre 2020 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/On-de%CC%81range:f
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Très bonne nouvelle, notre association www.bonsens.org semble déjà en déranger plus d'un. On est sur le bon chemin !
Sources :
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341565873_Face_Coverings_Aerosol_Dispersion_and_Mitigation_of_Virus_Transmission_Risk
https://pokaa.fr/2020/10/05/bonne-nouvelle-strasbourg-et-le-grand-est-pourraient-echapper-a-la-2eme-vague-cet-automne/
https://www.ladepeche.fr/2020/10/07/plongee-dans-le-monde-des-guerisseurs-du-covid-19-9122785.php
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-france/discovery-une-faute-grave-de-la-recherche-francaise-en-plus-dune-faute-medicale
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
Très bonne nouvelle, notre association www.bonsens.org semble déjà en déranger plus d'un. On est sur le bon chemin !
Sources :
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/341565873_Face_Coverings_Aerosol_Dispersion_and_Mitigation_of_Virus_Transmission_Risk
https://pokaa.fr/2020/10/05/bonne-nouvelle-strasbourg-et-le-grand-est-pourraient-echapper-a-la-2eme-vague-cet-automne/
https://www.ladepeche.fr/2020/10/07/plongee-dans-le-monde-des-guerisseurs-du-covid-19-9122785.php
http://www.francesoir.fr/politique-france/discovery-une-faute-grave-de-la-recherche-francaise-en-plus-dune-faute-medicale
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