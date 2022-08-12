Father of J6 Political Prisoner: Son is in "Gulag"

Congressional candidate Jeff Zink of Arizona is warning that the federal government is keeping large numbers of political prisoners in deplorable conditions inside what he described as a "gulag," with many of the accused having been held for almost 500 days with no trial. Speaking to The New American magazine's Alex Newman from Freedom Fest, Zink described the horrific no-knock raid on his son's home, which included flash bangs and even busting through the front of the house. And yet, the federal government has still failed to produce any evidence against the son for prosecution. Zink is also hoping to pull off an incredible upset in a historically Democrat, largely Hispanic congressional district in Arizona by appealing to family values and protecting the unborn, as contrasted with the Democrat incumbent who supports unrestricted abortion and opposes family values.