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The Irrationality Of Humanity
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4 views • December 31, 2020
If humans were rational our solutions would not be needed. We would not be creating the problems we do. For 6000 years mankind has made the same errors over and over again, using the same basic responses his ancestors used. Our ancestors made some serious mistakes and it is time we rethink our use of them.
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