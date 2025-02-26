Ted Wilson: ADRA International Needs Money Due To USAID Funding Pause. Three Angels Message Reversed

Ted Wilson Addresses USAID Funding Pause and Its Impact on ADRA International. Funding freeze poses challenges, but ADRA remains committed to its mission, leaders say. Seventh-day Adventist Church. President Ted N.C. Wilson has responded to the recent pause in funding from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and its implications for the Adventist Development and Relief Agency





In a video statement released on February 21, 2025, on the official Adventist Church YouTube channel, Wilson, who also serves on the ADRA board, affirmed ADRA’s commitment to continuing its humanitarian work despite financial challenges caused by the funding suspension.





“The temporary freeze in the United States government funding, particularly from the organization called USAID, has created a gap that impacts ADRA’s ability to sustain critical programs,” Wilson stated. “This challenge has forced ADRA to reassess the immediate and long-term impact on its current operations. But even in the face of such challenges, ADRA remains resolute.”





The recent decision by the U.S. government to pause nearly all USAID-funded programs for 90 days, announced on January 20, 2025, has disrupted ADRA’s ability to sustain key initiatives.





USAID, established in 1961, has been a major contributor to global humanitarian aid, providing funding to various nonprofit organizations, including ADRA. The recent pause in funding was initiated as part of a broader governmental review of USAID’s operations.





Immediately after his inauguration on January 20, U.S. President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14169

, titled "Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid. " This order instituted a 90-day pause on all U.S. foreign development assistance programs to assess their alignment with U.S. foreign policy.





Although it is true that there was a period in the life of the Seventh-day Adventist Church when the denomination took a distinctly anti-Roman Catholic viewpoint, and the term, hierarchy was used in a pejorative sense to refer to the papal form of church governance, that attitude on the Church’s part was nothing more than a manifestation of widespread anti-popery among conservative protestant denominations in the early part of this century and the latter part of the last, and which has now been assigned to the historical trash heap so far as the Seventh-day Adventist Church is concerned.

Merikay McLeod lawsuit (P. 4, footnote #2, Docket Entry #84: EEOC vs PPPA C-74-2025 CBR). Sworn statement dated Feb.6, 1976.





While, however, Adventist doctrine continues to teach that church government by one man is contrary to the Word of God, it is not good Seventh-day Adventism to express… an aversion to Roman Catholicism as such. (p. 30)





David House