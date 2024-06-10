🧠🌿 Feed Your Brain with Whole Foods! 🥗

Ditch the ultra-processed junk and embrace a Mediterranean diet rich in whole foods. 🥑

Your brain is a nutrient-hungry organ, absorbing a disproportionate amount of nutrients for active metabolism.

Every bite counts! 🍅🥦

🔗 https://ln.run/_RXNe

Want to learn more? ✨

Listen to the full episode with Bonnie J. Kaplan, Professor Emerita at the Cumming School of Medicine, University of Calgary, Canada, and author of The "Better Brain". 🎧📲

Click the link in bio or find it in the description above.🔗