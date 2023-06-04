Steve Bannon War Room | Ben Harnwell from Rome:

Gamechanger! UK Times reports that *Ukraine* sabotaged Nord Stream gas pipelines





The German FBI has been investigating last September‘s Nord Stream sabotage — and the evidence now strongly suggests the culprit was…Ukraine!

With a re-energised Alternative für Deutschland now level in the polls with German chancellor Olaf Scholz — this could be a game changer…





Source (the Times of London): http://archive.today/GPVXP





