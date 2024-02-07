Turns out Trudeau sent an invitation to the Nazi veteran after all

Mirrored Content



After throwing former House of Commons speaker Anthony Rota under the bus for his decision to honour Ukrainian SS veteran Yaroslav Hunka in the House of Commons last September, news has emerged that Justin Trudeau invited Hunka to a Toronto reception that same week. True North's Andrew Lawton says Trudeau scapegoated Rota when he was just as culpable.



Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has taken aim at foreign property ownership, despite the fact that she and her husband own multiple properties in four countries, including Canada.



Also, campus antisemitism is on the rise, as is antisemitism elsewhere. Andrew stopped in Davos to ask University College London provost Michael Spence to condemn it, but at first he didn't want to.



Plus, the latest episode of Unjust Transition features geoLOGIC Systems CEO David Hood.

