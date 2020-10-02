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Trump was Infected?......INTEL in description
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148 views • October 02, 2020
INTEL
Has The President & The First Lady Got The Virus?
Has the US President and First Lady really got the virus?
Or having been told that an all out effort to remove them by the “deepest state” within the deep state requires them both to remained locked down during the run up to election time?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-54381848
Has The President & The First Lady Got The Virus?
Has the US President and First Lady really got the virus?
Or having been told that an all out effort to remove them by the “deepest state” within the deep state requires them both to remained locked down during the run up to election time?
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-54381848
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