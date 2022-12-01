DIED SUDDENLY - STEW PETERS (sub - esp)



Why do we never believe them? For centuries, the global elite have broadcast their intentions to depopulate the world - even to the point of carving them into stone. And yet… we never seem to believe them.

The Stew Peters Network is proud to present DIED SUDDENLY, from the award winning filmmakers, Matthew Skow and Nicholas Stumphauzer.

They are the minds behind WATCH THE WATER and THESE LITTLE ONES, and now have a damning presentation on the truth about the greatest ongoing mass genocide in human history.

Español:

Muerte Súbita - Stew Peters.

¿Por qué nunca les creemos? Durante siglos, la élite global ha transmitido sus intenciones de despoblar el mundo, hasta el punto de grabarlas en piedra. Y sin embargo... parece que nunca les creemos.

La Red Stew Peters se enorgullece de presentar MUERTE SÚBITA, de los premiados cineastas Matthew Skow y Nicholas Stumphauzer.

Son las mentes detrás de MIRA EL AGUA y ESOS PEQUEÑOS, ahora tienen una presentación condenatoria sobre la verdad del mayor genocidio masivo en curso en la historia de la humanidad.

