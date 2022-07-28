Joe Rogan Warns TikTok Users That CCP Will Have All of Your Data

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https://gnews.org/post/p10jyda6b
07/27/2022 Sky News Australia: The popular podcaster Joe Rogan has listed TikTok’s crazy Privacy Policy on his podcast, detailing how much access the CCP-owned company has to American users’ data. Rogan warns TikTok users that it will end with CCP having all of your data