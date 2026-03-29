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Ukraine had a massive drone attack on the night of March 29th
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Ukraine was subjected to a massive drone attack on the night of March 29th.

442 drones of various types were launched over Ukraine, including about 300 "Gerans", as well as Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles. According to Ukrainian authorities, the attacks were aimed at energy and transport logistics. In some regions, the strikes are still ongoing.

Adding:

Russia is building the "Azov Ring", strengthening control over the south, - Reuters

Moscow is actively investing in the development of transport and trade infrastructure in the "new" regions around the Azov Sea.

Roads and railway lines are being built, and a route over 600 km long is being formed, which directly connects the DPR and the Zaporizhia region with the old territories of Russia.

Attempts to attack Russian supply chains have had almost no effect, the Armed Forces of Ukraine complain.

Adding from image from website, 'Investor Sight' 

Ukraine has entered the top ten countries in the world where diesel has risen in price the most due to the war in the Middle East

According to the Investor Insight service, the price increase in Ukraine amounted to 33.9% - this is higher than in Germany (30.9%), France (27.8%) and China (25.4%).

The Philippines (81.6%) and Nigeria (78.3%) lead in terms of price growth. In general, the most significant price jump was recorded in Asian countries.

At the same time, in the Gulf countries, the increase is minimal: Qatar and the UAE - about 7.9%, Saudi Arabia - no change.

The lowest growth among major countries is in Russia (0.5%) and India (0%).

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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