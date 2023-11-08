Okända hav - Kerstin Weijdegård

Okända hav När livet plötsligt stannar till och ingenting är som det var förut Då får själen frågor utan svar och kroppen svårt att finna ro I en verklighet där ingenting är givet finns allt emellan sorg och tro Kasta loss, segla ut på okända hav Åh vad vet jag, åh vad vet jag vart denna färden tar mig till Åh, åh, någonting nytt vinden viskar om någonting nytt Åh vad vet jag, åh vad vet jag i vilken hamn jag lägger till Åh, åh, vågorna och vinden visar vägen dit Åh, åh, visar vägen dit Som om jag inte längre fanns och tiden känns längre än förut Då blir stillhet det enda som kan vara och hjärtats kraft kan sakta börja gro I en verklighet där marken plötsligt rasar syns endast det som är värdefullt Kasta loss, segla ut på okända hav Åh vad vet jag, åh vad vet jag vart denna färden tar mig till Åh, åh, någonting nytt vinden viskar om någonting nytt Åh vad vet jag, åh vad vet jag i vilken hamn jag lägger till Åh, åh, vågorna och vinden visar vägen dit Åh, åh, visar vägen dit När längtan efter livet är så stor och världen utanför onåbar När allt känns hopplöst och mörkt då kastar vågorna upp, pärlor av tacksamhet Åh, åh små pärlor av tacksamhet Unknown oceans When life suddenly comes to a halt and nothing is the way it was before Then the soul gets questions without answers and the body hard to find peace In a reality where nothing is given there is everything between sorrow and faith Unanchor, sail out onto unknown oceans Oh what do I know, oh what do I know where this journey takes me to Oh, oh, something new The wind whispers about something new Oh what do I know, oh what do I know in which port I will dock Oh, oh, the waves and the wind will show the way there Oh, oh, will show the way there As if I no longer existed and time feels longer than before then stillness becomes the only thing that can be and the power of the heart can slowly begin to grow In a reality where the ground suddenly collapses only the valuable is visible Unanchor, sail out onto unknown oceans Oh what do I know, oh what do I know where this journey takes me to Oh, oh, something new The wind whispers about something new Oh what do I know, oh what do I know in which port I will dock Oh, oh, the waves and the wind will show the way there Oh, oh, will show the way there When the longing for life is so great and the world outside unreachable when everything feels hopeless and dark then the waves bring forward, pearls of gratitude Oh, oh little pearls of gratitude Unbekannte Wasser Wenn das Leben plötzlich zum Stillstand kommt und nichts mehr ist wie vorher. Dann stellt sich die Seele Fragen ohne Antworten zu bekommen und der Körper hat es schwer, irgendwo Frieden zu finden. In einer Realität, in der nichts gewöhnlich ist, erfährt man vieles zwischen Trauer und Glauben. Lichte den Anker, segel hinaus auf unbekannte Wasser Oh, was weiß ich, oh, was weiß ich wohin mich diese Reise führt. Oh, oh, etwas Neues. Der Wind flüstert von etwas Neuem. Oh, was weiß ich, oh, was weiß ich in welchem ​​Hafen ich andocken werde. Oh, oh, die Wellen und der Wind werden mir den Weg weisen. Oh, oh, werden mir den Weg weisen. Es ist als ob ich nicht mehr existierte und die Zeit länger ist an als je zuvor dann ist völlige Stille das Einzige, was sein darf um die Kraft des Herzens langsam wieder gedeihen zu lassen. In einer Realität, in der der Boden plötzlich unter dir einbricht, bleibt nur noch das wirklich Wichtige sichtbar. Lichte den Anker, segel hinaus auf unbekannte Wasser Oh, was weiß ich, oh, was weiß ich wohin mich diese Reise führt. Oh, oh, etwas Neues. Der Wind flüstert von etwas Neuem. Oh, was weiß ich, oh, was weiß ich in welchem ​​Hafen ich andocken werde. Oh, oh, die Wellen und der Wind werden mir den Weg weisen. Oh, oh, werden mir den Weg weisen. Wenn die Sehnsucht nach dem Leben fast unerträglich wird und die Welt da draußen doch so unerreichbar bleibt, wenn sich alles hoffnungslos und dunkel anfühlt, dann spülen mir die Wellen des Meeres Perlen der Dankbarkeit vor meine Füße. Oh, oh kleine Perlen der Dankbarkeit.

