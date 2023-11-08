Okända hav - Kerstin Weijdegård

Okända hav
När livet plötsligt stannar till
och ingenting är som det var förut
Då får själen frågor utan svar
och kroppen svårt att finna ro
I en verklighet där ingenting är givet
finns allt emellan sorg och tro
Kasta loss, segla ut på okända hav
Åh vad vet jag, åh vad vet jag
vart denna färden tar mig till
Åh, åh, någonting nytt
vinden viskar om någonting nytt
Åh vad vet jag, åh vad vet jag
i vilken hamn jag lägger till
Åh, åh, vågorna och vinden visar vägen dit
Åh, åh, visar vägen dit
Som om jag inte längre fanns
och tiden känns längre än förut
Då blir stillhet det enda som kan vara
och hjärtats kraft kan sakta börja gro
I en verklighet där marken plötsligt rasar
syns endast det som är värdefullt
Kasta loss, segla ut på okända hav
Åh vad vet jag, åh vad vet jag
vart denna färden tar mig till
Åh, åh, någonting nytt
vinden viskar om någonting nytt
Åh vad vet jag, åh vad vet jag
i vilken hamn jag lägger till
Åh, åh, vågorna och vinden visar vägen dit
Åh, åh, visar vägen dit
När längtan efter livet är så stor
och världen utanför onåbar
När allt känns hopplöst och mörkt
då kastar vågorna upp, pärlor av tacksamhet
Åh, åh små pärlor av tacksamhet
Unknown oceans
When life suddenly comes to a halt
and nothing is the way it was before
Then the soul gets questions without answers
and the body hard to find peace
In a reality where nothing is given
there is everything between sorrow and faith
Unanchor, sail out onto unknown oceans
Oh what do I know, oh what do I know
where this journey takes me to
Oh, oh, something new
The wind whispers about something new
Oh what do I know, oh what do I know
in which port I will dock
Oh, oh, the waves and the wind will show the way there
Oh, oh, will show the way there
As if I no longer existed
and time feels longer than before
then stillness becomes the only thing that can be
and the power of the heart can slowly begin to grow
In a reality where the ground suddenly collapses
only the valuable is visible
Unanchor, sail out onto unknown oceans
Oh what do I know, oh what do I know
where this journey takes me to
Oh, oh, something new
The wind whispers about something new
Oh what do I know, oh what do I know
in which port I will dock
Oh, oh, the waves and the wind will show the way there
Oh, oh, will show the way there
When the longing for life is so great
and the world outside unreachable
when everything feels hopeless and dark
then the waves bring forward, pearls of gratitude
Oh, oh little pearls of gratitude
Unbekannte Wasser
Wenn das Leben plötzlich zum Stillstand kommt
und nichts mehr ist wie vorher.
Dann stellt sich die Seele Fragen ohne Antworten zu bekommen
und der Körper hat es schwer, irgendwo Frieden zu finden.
In einer Realität, in der nichts gewöhnlich ist,
erfährt man vieles zwischen Trauer und Glauben.
Lichte den Anker, segel hinaus auf unbekannte Wasser
Oh, was weiß ich, oh, was weiß ich
wohin mich diese Reise führt.
Oh, oh, etwas Neues.
Der Wind flüstert von etwas Neuem.
Oh, was weiß ich, oh, was weiß ich
in welchem Hafen ich andocken werde.
Oh, oh, die Wellen und der Wind werden mir den Weg weisen.
Oh, oh, werden mir den Weg weisen.
Es ist als ob ich nicht mehr existierte
und die Zeit länger ist an als je zuvor
dann ist völlige Stille das Einzige, was sein darf
um die Kraft des Herzens langsam wieder gedeihen zu lassen.
In einer Realität, in der der Boden plötzlich unter dir einbricht,
bleibt nur noch das wirklich Wichtige sichtbar.
Lichte den Anker, segel hinaus auf unbekannte Wasser
Oh, was weiß ich, oh, was weiß ich
wohin mich diese Reise führt.
Oh, oh, etwas Neues.
Der Wind flüstert von etwas Neuem.
Oh, was weiß ich, oh, was weiß ich
in welchem Hafen ich andocken werde.
Oh, oh, die Wellen und der Wind werden mir den Weg weisen.
Oh, oh, werden mir den Weg weisen.
Wenn die Sehnsucht nach dem Leben fast unerträglich wird
und die Welt da draußen doch so unerreichbar bleibt,
wenn sich alles hoffnungslos und dunkel anfühlt,
dann spülen mir die Wellen des Meeres Perlen der Dankbarkeit vor meine Füße.
Oh, oh kleine Perlen der Dankbarkeit.
