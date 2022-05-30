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Practical Food Preservation Tips for the Coming Food Crisis
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349 views • May 30, 2022
Are you resilient against food shortages? Kingdom Networking is hosting “Practical Food Preparation Tips,” a seminar where we discuss today’s prevailing issues with food insecurity and the steps we are taking to prepare.
0:00-9:13 The food crisis explained and simple ways to start preparing.
9:43-15:13 Preparation for those with infants.
15:25-27:38 Preparing with nutrition in mind
27:38-33:10 Discussion
0:00-9:13 The food crisis explained and simple ways to start preparing.
9:43-15:13 Preparation for those with infants.
15:25-27:38 Preparing with nutrition in mind
27:38-33:10 Discussion
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