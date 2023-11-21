Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
2e aanval op Thierry Baudet in Groningen - Twitter boodschappen onder de loep 2023-11-21 06-13
channel image
Perfect Society
202 Subscribers
7 views
Published 17 hours ago

🏛 𝔽𝕠𝕣𝕦𝕞 𝕍𝕠𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕖𝕞𝕠𝕔𝕣𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕖 🏛


💉💉💉💉💉💉💉💉⚰

Geen prictatuur! Stem FVD 22 november!


Genocidale WEF politici weg stemmen! 🚮 Ze streven een 4e industriele cyberaanval "You vill own nothing" revolutie na met een zich in het buitenland bevindend lichaam = landverraad art. 97a WvSR⚠


#Baudet - Search / X

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23Baudet&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

FvD-leider Baudet op hoofd geslagen in Gronings café, verdachte aangehouden

https://nos.nl/artikel/2498590-fvd-leider-baudet-op-hoofd-geslagen-in-gronings-cafe-verdachte-aangehouden

Forum voor Democratie - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@ForumDemocratie/streams

baudet at DuckDuckGo

https://duckduckgo.com/?q=baudet&t=brave&iar=news&ia=news

FvD-lijsttrekker Baudet aangevallen met bierflesje: verdachte vast, bijeenkomst afgelast | Politiek | AD.nl

https://www.ad.nl/politiek/fvd-lijsttrekker-baudet-aangevallen-met-bierflesje-verdachte-vast-bijeenkomst-afgelast~ab27ae79/

Musk klaagt media-waakhond aan na rapport over antisemitisme op X

https://nos.nl/artikel/2498620-musk-klaagt-media-waakhond-aan-na-rapport-over-antisemitisme-op-x

#Baudet - Search / X

https://twitter.com/search?q=%23Baudet&src=trend_click&vertical=trends

COVID-19 - Forum voor Democratie

https://fvd.nl/standpunten/covid-19

Twelve billionaires’ climate emissions outpollute 2.1m homes, analysis finds | Greenhouse gas emissions | The Guardian

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/nov/20/twelve-billionaires-climate-emissions-jeff-bezos-bill-gates-elon-musk-carbon-divide

Marco (50) werd neergeschoten tijdens rellen: ‘Gericht schieten? Dat is niet normaal’ | Binnenland | AD.nl

https://www.ad.nl/binnenland/marco-50-werd-neergeschoten-tijdens-rellen-gericht-schieten-dat-is-niet-normaal~abc7e62b/

Climategate Klimaat – Onthullend over natuur milieu wetenschap energie en economie

https://www.climategate.nl/

Het geweld tegen #Baudet en #FVD komt niet uit de lucht vallen. Antifa pleegt talloze aanslagen op FVD. - Search / X

https://twitter.com/search?q=Het%20geweld%20tegen%20%23Baudet%20en%20%23FVD%20komt%20niet%20uit%20de%20lucht%20vallen.%20Antifa%20pleegt%20talloze%20aanslagen%20op%20FVD.&src=typed_query

Forum voor Democratie - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@ForumDemocratie/shorts

Gaan we 7 of 8 zetels halen? Of meer! Comment 👇🏼 - YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/T7wo82i1KrA

Perfect Society

https://odysee.com/@PerfectSociety:8?view=content


Keywords
videothierry baudetforumnederlandlinkswildersruslandgroningenforum voor democratiemoordtwitter xbierflesjeaanvalstem fvdpogingaanslagparaplugeslagen aangevallenwat waarommotiefwoke klimaatpartij programmazetelsvvd d66 pvda bbbklimaat zwendel ontvolking vaccine genocide cyberaanval

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket