iHuman [2019 - Tonje Hessen Schei]
divideetimpera
Published 16 hours ago

https://www.ihumanfilm.com https://tubitv.com/movies/661134/ihuman

https://tv.nrk.no/program/KOID75003817

https://vimeo.com/ondemand/ihuman


FIRST WE CREATE THE TECHNOLOGY

THEN IT RECREATES US

iHUMAN is a political thriller about artificial intelligence, power and social control. With unparalleled access to the inside of the booming AI industry, this film shows how the most powerful and far-reaching technology of our time is changing our lives, our society and our future.

Keywords
aigovernmentdepopulationtechtranshumanismtranshuman

