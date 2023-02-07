iHuman [2019 - Tonje Hessen Schei]

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https://www.ihumanfilm.com https://tubitv.com/movies/661134/ihuman
https://tv.nrk.no/program/KOID75003817
https://vimeo.com/ondemand/ihuman
FIRST WE CREATE THE TECHNOLOGY
THEN IT RECREATES US
iHUMAN is a political thriller about artificial intelligence, power and social control. With unparalleled access to the inside of the booming AI industry, this film shows how the most powerful and far-reaching technology of our time is changing our lives, our society and our future.