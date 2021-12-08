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What Did Elon Musk Say About MRNa
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1799 views • December 08, 2021
We cover why the agenda to push MRNa and what Elon Musk said about what MRNa can do to you and the ultimate lie to live forever. Is this vaccine some how linked to abomination (disgust) of desolation (complete or emptiness) that is defiling the temple of God that is you as a Christian... Jesus said something or someone would stand in the temple (your body) that people would detest. Is this about gene corruption. I'm not saying thus says the Lord but it's interesting thought. Daniel 2:43 And whereas thou sawest iron mixed with miry clay, they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men: but they shall not cleave one to another, even as iron is not mixed with clay. We know the gene pool was corrupted during Noah's day. 37 But as the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be. Everything is going to tied together via the internet of things and AI so Lucifer can be Omnipresent. Beast Tech is here... Big Brother.. This is a time to be faithful for it's getting close. Remember, wrath and tribulation with the KJV are separate. Time to get the Gospel out and save souls.
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Check us out at https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
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Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Check us out at https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
and thanks for your support https://sjwellfire.com/support/
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