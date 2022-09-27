⚠️🔞VIEWER BEWARE⚠️ Shot on Jeffrey Epstein's island, this video shows them generating adrenochrome with a gas burner.

— Shot on Jeffrey Epstein's island, this video shows them generating adrenochrome with a gas burner. The person has to be terrified so that the adrenaline goes to their pineal gland, where they then extract it alive and inject themselves behind the eye. To keep looking younger. The younger the child the better. When the child dies, two things happen. They either cook it and eat it or the organs are taken out and sold on the black market. These people are possessed by the devil —

https://t.me/QWARRIORSWORLDWIDE