Alex Jones: Deep State Using Coronavirus Fear and Panic To Destroy Our Country

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After analyzing various vectors the corona-virus has taken, and looking at the hysteria being amplified and promoted by the main stream media; Alex Jones has looked the events being covered up, including the wide open border and the lowering death rate and concluded that the deep state along with China have manufactured this crisis to try and bring down Trump. Fear is their weapon and once you see the light, you can not longer be controlled.
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