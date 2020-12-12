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Covid Vaccine Serious Adverse Reactions and the Smug Response from Medical Professionals Sat Dec 12 2020
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337 views • December 12, 2020
Media reports about adverse reactions from early vaccinations and the smug responses from medical so-called professionals.
Turns out, even with vaccinations nothing will change! Still have to self-isolate; still might be a 'spreader' - will take a long time to gather data about effectiveness of vaccine.
Just as they do in congress, "Vote on it now and we will read what is in the bill later'! "Take the vaccine now, and we will see if it actually works even though many of you will die or become seriously damaged by it"!
Turns out, even with vaccinations nothing will change! Still have to self-isolate; still might be a 'spreader' - will take a long time to gather data about effectiveness of vaccine.
Just as they do in congress, "Vote on it now and we will read what is in the bill later'! "Take the vaccine now, and we will see if it actually works even though many of you will die or become seriously damaged by it"!
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