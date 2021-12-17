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pcr 면봉에 블랙라이트 비추니 형광물질 보임 Black light on pcr swabs to show fluorescent materials
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196 views • December 17, 2021
아래쪽이 자가테스트용 면봉 윗쪽이 일반 면봉
The bottom is a regular swab on the top of the swab for the self-test
The bottom is a regular swab on the top of the swab for the self-test
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