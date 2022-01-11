TRANSLATE THE TRUTH - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-translation/
Are you a non-English speaker who is interested in helping translate Corbett Report and other independent media material into other languages? Are you looking for translations of truth content into other languages for your friends, relatives or neighbours? Are you willing to help translate important info from other languages into English for the benefit of anglophones? Then you might be interested in Translate The Truth, a new initiative to to crowdsource translations of important books, documentaries, articles, essays, and talks.