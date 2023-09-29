Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 29, 2023 - Youth mobs trying to spark another George Floyd incident to ignite a RACE WAR across America

0:00 Lawless NY Judge

3:58 EVs

17:31 Philadelphia

23:35 Black Lives Matter

29:22 China

44:34 Full interview with Sean from SGT Report





- Mob instigators clearly aiming to provoke a #police brutality incident they can capture on video

- Black Lives Matter activist pleads guilty to fundraising FRAUD

- US cities are collapsing faster than we ever thought possible

- Retailers are FLEEING the cities: CVS, Rite Aid, Target and more

- The Biden regime needs a nationwide crisis to distract from Joe's crimes and #impeachment

- #Trump targeted by lawless NY judge who issues decree to strip Trump of his businesses assets

- It's the kind of tactic used under #communism #tyranny against the regime's political enemies

- Anthropological societies BAN any discussion of biological sex to protect #LGBT delusion

- #SCIENCE has become a total JOKE as "scientists" reject actual biology in favor of virtue signaling

- #China has a naval ship construction capacity 200+ times greater than the USA

- The US is rushing to try to go to WAR with China before China can out-build the US Navy

- The US can no longer manufacture munitions, ships or fighting vehicles in sufficient numbers

- US global power is collapsing, to be replaced by a multi-polar world: BRICS, China, Russia, etc.

- Full interview with Sean from SGT Report - #BlackPilling America





