Phone the Tax Office if you have hours to kill, or want to be p!ssed off MVI_8031+4+6merged

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I spent one hour and 40 minutes on the
phone, with all but about 15 minutes, spent on wait, listening to endless
assurances that “the next available service representative” would answer my
call, at the Australian Tax Office. Governments should take the time and
convenience of their citizens much more seriously, and see a win-win outcome. The
way it has developed, the citizenry, whose taxes pay for these government
services, get p!ssed off by the treatment they receive, waiting forever to
speak to a human being. Respect for government lurches from low to lower, and
for thousands of valid reasons.