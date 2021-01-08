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A Stranger's Guide to Flat Earth _ 21 Questions and Answers (Proving The Earth Is Flat)
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136 views • January 08, 2021
A Stranger's Guide to Flat Earth _ 21 Questions and Answers (Proving The Earth Is Flat)
Another early video that sent me on the quest to learn the truth.
Again hats off to ODD who makes the best videos simple and clear
Another early video that sent me on the quest to learn the truth.
Again hats off to ODD who makes the best videos simple and clear
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