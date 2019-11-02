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New Microcurrent Medicine of Future with special message from Dr. Kondrot
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26 views • November 02, 2019
Microcurrent the Medicine of the Future. More and more doctors are discovering the benefits of this remarkable therapy. Last year the New York Times Magazine devoted a feature article on the miracles of Microcurrent! I never travel without my microcurrent machine and it was key to my completing the 500 mile Camino di Santiago!
You will learn the following
Why microcurrent has the potential to replace the pharmaceutical industry
The mechanisms of why microcurrent can treat many diseases.
The number one use for microcurent. No it is not treating the eye.
Why I was so popular on the 500 mile Camino di Santiago!
Major researchers are now patenting microcurrent signals for commercialization! Learn what signals are felt to change the future of medicine!
What is the best way to learn more about microcurent and get started on your own treatments
Please take advantage of a free no-obligation consultation with our Program Director.
Dr. Kondrot will personally review your eye records and advise you the best treatments to restore your vision.
www.freeconsult.us
You will learn the following
Why microcurrent has the potential to replace the pharmaceutical industry
The mechanisms of why microcurrent can treat many diseases.
The number one use for microcurent. No it is not treating the eye.
Why I was so popular on the 500 mile Camino di Santiago!
Major researchers are now patenting microcurrent signals for commercialization! Learn what signals are felt to change the future of medicine!
What is the best way to learn more about microcurent and get started on your own treatments
Please take advantage of a free no-obligation consultation with our Program Director.
Dr. Kondrot will personally review your eye records and advise you the best treatments to restore your vision.
www.freeconsult.us
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