© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Nov 16, 2020 - Navarro: Here's the proof that Trump will win - Newsmax TV
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
123 views • November 18, 2020
White House trade advisor Peter Navarro comments on ongoing legal battles about voter 'irregularities' in the eyes of President Trump's team, and comments on whether he thinks a possible Biden presidency would lead to 'advantage-China' in foreign relations, and more. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
Watch Newsmax TV on Directv 349, Xfinity 1115, Dish 216, Spectrum (see channels), Cox, Optimum, U-Verse 1120, FiOS 615, Suddenlink, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom 277, Fubo, Sling, WOW!, Armstrong, YouTube live stream, or the Newsmax smartphone APP. Find your cable/streaming provider here: http://nws.mx/tv
Stay up-to-date at https://www.newsmax.com/
Like Newsmax on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newsmax/
Follow Newsmax on Twitter: https://twitter.com/newsmax
Follow Newsmax on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newsmax/
Watch Newsmax TV on Directv 349, Xfinity 1115, Dish 216, Spectrum (see channels), Cox, Optimum, U-Verse 1120, FiOS 615, Suddenlink, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom 277, Fubo, Sling, WOW!, Armstrong, YouTube live stream, or the Newsmax smartphone APP. Find your cable/streaming provider here: http://nws.mx/tv
Stay up-to-date at https://www.newsmax.com/
Like Newsmax on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newsmax/
Follow Newsmax on Twitter: https://twitter.com/newsmax
Follow Newsmax on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/newsmax/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.