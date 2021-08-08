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WE MUST ACT NOW!: INFRASTRUCTURE BILL CONTAINING MARTIAL LAW PROVISIONS SET TO PASS!
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170 views • August 08, 2021
RealNewsChannel.com

17 Republican senators are set to vote "Yes" on the America-ending legislation. Alex Jones Reports. SHARE THIS NOW!

Source Links:

https://banned.video/watch?id=610f16c2f5dfa435da624ad4
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/enemies-people-mitch-mcconnell-17-rino-senators-join-democrats-passing-infrastructure-bill-victory-joe-biden/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/tucker-carlson-shames-gop-senators-who-back-democrats-massive-infrastructure-spending-bill/
https://www.usa.gov/federal-agencies/u-s-senate

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